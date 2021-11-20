Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

