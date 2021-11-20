Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,314 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 923% compared to the average volume of 324 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 128.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 446.67%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

