INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CFO Andrea Goren bought 30,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in INVO Bioscience by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

INVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 123,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.99. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 787.94% and a negative return on equity of 228.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.