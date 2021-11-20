Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $48.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.99. 927,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,870. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

