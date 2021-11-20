Iowa State Bank Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $408.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $410.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

