iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IPW opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47. iPower has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iPower by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPower by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

