iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the October 14th total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.