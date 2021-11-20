iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.38 and last traded at $60.39. 3,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $467,000.

