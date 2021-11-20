iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the October 14th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after acquiring an additional 110,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after acquiring an additional 423,420 shares during the period.

