iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $537.71 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $346.96 and a 1 year high of $541.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

