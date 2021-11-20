iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $537.71. 1,135,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.08. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $346.96 and a twelve month high of $541.35.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,423,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.