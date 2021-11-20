iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.26 and a 52-week high of $108.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

