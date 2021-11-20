iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Lowered by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.41 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.83.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

