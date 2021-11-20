iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 539.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $64.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07.

