Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the October 14th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,742. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

