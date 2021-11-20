Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered Italk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Italk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Italk has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.37.

TALK opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Italk has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $12.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Italk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

