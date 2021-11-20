iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells $966,000.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ITOS opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 1.93.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

