Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the October 14th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $26.60. 32,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,964. The stock has a market cap of $624.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

