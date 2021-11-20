IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.65.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 160,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $194,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

