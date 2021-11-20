Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Down 34.6% in October

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the October 14th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. 317,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Jack Creek Investment has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 70.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 461,043 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 223.9% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 971,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 671,662 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 900,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 61.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 216,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.