Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,243,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 279,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,106,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.59.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

