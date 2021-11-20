Jack W. Schuler Acquires 20,000 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $31.99.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($31.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.