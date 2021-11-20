Jack W. Schuler Acquires 20,000 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($31.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

