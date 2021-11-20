James Murren Purchases 29,787 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MYPS opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

