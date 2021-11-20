Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,298 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36.

On Friday, September 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $129.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

