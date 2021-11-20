Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.12. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $99.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.