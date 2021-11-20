Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.81). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

AVTE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $188,667,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,133,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

