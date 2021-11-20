Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Syneos Health, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

SYNH opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.