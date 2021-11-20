Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKNY opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

