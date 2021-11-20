Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for UroGen Pharma in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($4.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 205,769 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

