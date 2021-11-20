Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Shares of JFBC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $22.50.
About Jeffersonville Bancorp
