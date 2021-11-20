Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of JFBC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.