Jet2 (LON:JET2) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,067 ($13.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.41. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,173,242.75).

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

