JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $17.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

