John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $173.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $173.63.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

