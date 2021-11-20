John S. Schoenstein Sells 7,834 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MNTV opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.27. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Momentive Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Momentive Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

