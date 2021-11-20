JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $50,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 2,000.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RZV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RZV opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.