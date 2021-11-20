JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,603,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

