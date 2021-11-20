JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FREY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $12.71 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,398,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

