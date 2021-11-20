JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $40,000 in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci purchased 1,542,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALPN opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.55. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

