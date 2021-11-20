JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of DMAC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.41. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,611.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.