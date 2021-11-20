JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stake Lifted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.99 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

