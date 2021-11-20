Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of JNPR opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,353,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,210,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,576,000 after buying an additional 1,281,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,396,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

