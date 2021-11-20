JustBet (WINR) Market Capitalization Tops $902,771.29

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. JustBet has a market cap of $902,771.29 and approximately $2,062.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00091531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.23 or 0.07292645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.69 or 1.00085015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

