Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,893 ($24.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,934.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,696.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 58.97.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Tom Burnet acquired 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($326,789.39). Also, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total value of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.