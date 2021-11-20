Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.17.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

