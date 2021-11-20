Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) PT Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KALA opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.