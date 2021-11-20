Katalyo (KTLYO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32,388.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $32,388.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00071066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.86 or 0.07329695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,664.87 or 0.99978952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.