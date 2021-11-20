Kcash (KCASH) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $3.62 million and $258,151.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Kcash Profile
KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.