Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $18.06. Kelly Services shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 554 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

