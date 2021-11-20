Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.72) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.05 ($8.01) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.15 ($8.12).

LHA opened at €6.05 ($6.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.43 and a 200-day moving average of €8.66. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.37 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

