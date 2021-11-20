KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $1.15

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $3.09 million and $36,212.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00090809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.79 or 0.07336937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,460.87 or 1.00064615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.